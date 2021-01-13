Transcript for Who was in the mob?

We're turning now to the attack on the US capitol we're learning more about the faces in the mob the allegedly include a former navy seal and an Olympic gold medalist. This morning new details about the suspect it's on the capital. Okay. Among those identified in the mom Olympic gold medalist clique Keller investigators say video help them identify the team USA slimmer. Towering above the ground. Wearing the Olympic jacket also this morning the son of the New York judge be seeing a litany of charges. The New York Post reporting he admitted storming the capitol Erin Ostrosky was seen posing and fur and a bulletproof vest and William Watson is under arrest in Alabama officials say he was seen in the capital standing alongside Jake Angeli. Who is jailed in Arizona his mother saying he refused to eat after surrendering over the weekend he gets very sick if he doesn't eat organic food literally we'll get. Physically sick. The FBI reports nearly 200 arrests since the attack. Rounding up suspects across the country in Wisconsin Kevin Daniel Loftus who police say was smiling after breaching the capital. In Florida Andrew Williams a firefighter charged with disorderly conduct. And in Ohio yeah. A retired navy seal is working with investigators after posting this video appearing to celebrate last week's events. Twice coming out. What they're doing. We'll all revenues. Representatives. Are shaken if you. Adam new bold says he didn't know officers were attacked but he recorded the video and overnight a new arrests in connection with threats act had of the inauguration. The FBI says a man in Queens New York. Threatened to send an armed caravan to the capitol a Chicago man also arrested after allegedly leading members of congress of voicemail saying quote we will surround the act split of White House. And the man arrested in Queens is due in court today.

