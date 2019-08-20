Police officer in chokehold case fired

Daniel Pantaleo is appealing a decision by New York City’s police commissioner to fire him five years after the chokehold death of Eric Garner. ABC News’ Trevor Ault has the details.
2:31 | 08/20/19

Police officer in chokehold case fired

{"duration":"2:31","description":"Daniel Pantaleo is appealing a decision by New York City’s police commissioner to fire him five years after the chokehold death of Eric Garner. ABC News’ Trevor Ault has the details.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"65069918","title":"Police officer in chokehold case fired","url":"/WNN/video/police-officer-chokehold-case-fired-65069918"}