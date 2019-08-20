-
Now Playing: Eric Garner's family on firing of NYPD officer: 'The fight is not over'
-
Now Playing: NYPD officer fired 5 years after Eric Garner chokehold death
-
Now Playing: Judge calls NYC officer 'reckless,' recommends firing in report
-
Now Playing: Police officer in chokehold case fired
-
Now Playing: From custodian to principal
-
Now Playing: George Takei on how his childhood imprisonment affected his activism today
-
Now Playing: ABC News’ Janai Norman’s journey to wearing her natural hair on TV
-
Now Playing: KCON Convention in LA
-
Now Playing: Kayakers get up-close look at collapsing Alaska glacier
-
Now Playing: Man suspected in Jewish center shooting threat pleads 'not guilty'
-
Now Playing: Big fish swallows teen's hand in Florida Keys
-
Now Playing: Toddler treated for minor injuries after demolition derby incident
-
Now Playing: US doctor dies trying to take photograph during Spain vacation
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old is only girl playing in Little League World Series
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein signed his will 2 days before his suicide: Sources
-
Now Playing: 3 out of 4 economists expect US will slide into recession by 2021
-
Now Playing: Powerful winds send umbrellas somersaulting at Delaware beach
-
Now Playing: Eric Garner's family on firing of NY officer: 'The fight is not over'
-
Now Playing: Building in Seattle evacuated after dump truck slams into eatery
-
Now Playing: Clue found in search for boaters who vanished off Florida coast