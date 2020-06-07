Transcript for Remembering Nick Cordero

This morning the Broadway world mourning one of their own. Nick Cordero Tony nominee husband and father passing away from complications of corona virus 95 days after he first checked into the ER. Three months after being admitted to cedars Sinai medical center in Los Angeles with what was originally thought to be pneumonia the Canadian actor spent weeks in intensive care. Yet his right leg amputated lost more than sixty pounds and was hoping to receive a double lung transplant. The star of stage and screen suffering several mini strokes while in the hospital the 41 year old seemingly. Healthy before falling ill in March. Let me. Yeah. His wife Amanda keeping fans and followers apprised on his health journey. Debt back. And 08. Up until Sunday. The fitness instructor confirming his passing writing on answer Graham he loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do every day. Tony nominations and an incredible career aside. It's his love of life and a family that he leaves as his legacy his son Elvis born in June of two when he nineteen. His wife Amanda the love of his life. Nick's wife Amanda confirmed his passing on Sunday night one of its friends telling me. Anyone who met him felt loved enough uplifted always weather feel warm hug of that big smile he always me feel seen and valued. Broadway lost when a degree to guys our hearts goes out goes out to his wife I'm has little baby it's just really hard to watch. They she really kept us updated and so we were all along for this fight as well and watching his talent watch team. The fact that he entertained so many of have that beautiful voice as well. It is all so tragic always around again we're thinking about her family wolf thank you again we appreciated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.