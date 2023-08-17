Taking kids on a field trip of a lifetime

The youngest American to orbit Earth, Hayley Arceneaux, is now sharing her incredible journey from child cancer patient to astronaut in a new book for young readers.

August 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live