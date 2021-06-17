Transcript for Texas governor announces border wall construction

End to the crisis on the southern border there's a new move to restart construction of the border wall and now the public is being asked to donate to the effort. Don't. The wall and taxes has officially begun. This morning the governor of Texas announcing his plan to restart construction of a wall along the southern border setting aside 250. Million dollars as it down payment and launching a website to collect private donations to fund the project. He says the crisis at the border is getting worse. The border was. Far more under control under the trump administration's. Until. President Biden came in and remove the remain in Mexico policy. Just last month officials reported a 180000. Encounters with migrants on the southwest border a 700%. Increase from the same month last year. And the highest number in two decades just last week in west Texas Border Patrol agents coming across this disturbing scene. 33 migrants stuffed inside a locked U haul truck. Outside of a McDonald's human smuggling and drug trafficking are among the top security concerns as more people flow across the border. The problems. That people are suffering on the border. Just continue to get worse the governor already deploying National Guard troops to the border. He's also requested help from law enforcement in other states Florida's governor on Wednesday heeded that call. Florida's gonna support Texas and Arizona. We believe that securing the southern border it's important for our country. Critics are slamming the Texas border wall project as a political stunt saying it's the federal government that regulates immigration not the governor's. And they insist many migrants crossing the border are Seeking Asylum. A legal process. As for the project itself the governor released very few details about the overall cost or location of the border wall assigning those decisions for now to a project manager.

