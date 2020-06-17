Transcript for Trump administration sues to block publication of John Bolton’s book

This morning an epic battle brewing between the White House and a former trump national security advisor. The Justice Department now filing a lawsuit to block John Bolton from releasing his tell all memoir. The book due out next week is expected to paint an unfavorable portrait of president Trump's foreign policy decision making. It shows the president addicted to chaos according to its publisher. In the lawsuit the Justice Department claims the memoir could harm national security saying Bolton orderly came into possession of some of the most sensitive classified information that exist in the US government the book's publisher responding seen the lawsuit is the latest on a long running series of efforts by the administration to quash publication of a book. It deemed unflattering to the president the administration says it's not trying to censor any legitimate aspect of the manuscript but claims Bolton did not complete a pre publication review to ensure the book didn't contain classified material. Are we'll considered every conversation. With the is president highly classified candidate if the book gets out he's broken the law. And I would think that he would have criminal problems. President trump fired Bolton after seventeen months as his third national security advisor. Bolton did not testify the president's impeachment trial but later said his testimony would not have changed the outcome which was president trumps acquittal. But Bolton also making clear his book will shed new light on the Ukraine scandal which led to the impeachment trial can be. You'll want to. The Associated Press reports the Justice Department is also fighting to keep the proceeds from the book.

