Transcript for UPS driver’s special connection with a customer

I've been with UPS for 31 years Dave flying guard has made thousands of drop offs for UPS all over Colorado Thomas swing driver. And which is. Doing different routes that's how I met Kayla was listening driving out in his area and frank town but this morning it's something he picked up along the way that's worth celebrating an unexpected friendship Caleb came in in my life at that point for her special reason the highlight of sixteen year old kaelin's day is what Dave pulls up in that. Big brown truck. He was born with a congenital brain defects cousins kids intellectual disabilities as well as severe seizures Dave knew that condition well his son came and had a similar one. My boy was seventeen at that time in Caleb was sixteen and it did so many similarities. They just look like each other their mannerisms were the same and I noon today that these two boys were special the boys. Became friends their families getting close to Damon was with seventeen. Last year the end of march when when he passed he had a seizure through his hard eight and knowing that something similar could happen to Caleb. Dave kept driving Caleb Silva he does he feels like he is my son he he. Now nightmare that's way came in in my life I think he he's he's filling a void Foreman. It's special. Still a Dave's final days at work before he enjoys retirement. He wanted to do something special for his little buddy we're making him honorary UPS driver for the day decked out in that classic brown uniform. It's going to be talking about this feather Estevez life. David Caleb hitting the road together to make a very special delivery from here on her UPS driver of the day I love seeing him here. He's a great kid. Fans we need to give these kids everything we have. David says he doesn't remember his very first delivery it's been 31 years after all but he says he'll never forget. His last UPS delivery with his friend Caleb then it's safe to say that Caleb. Won't soon forget it either you guys. And it was so difficult watching him so choked up in the emotion in his voice when he was. Just sharing what Caleb into the hands of UPS delivering dreams now as well as really awesome. Thanks we'll see suffering and has that story tissue off someone that is an associate of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.