Transcript for The vote count: what to expect Thursday

We're back now with a breaking news Joseph Lyons a lead has narrowed in Arizona overnight. Let's take a look at what we can expect today. ABC's caper movie joins us now good morning faith. Hey good morning Kenneth and Mona it's a crucial day in the battle for the White House especially in three key states and Pennsylvania which is a must win for president's rob. The sec of state they're saying many expect ballot counting to be finished today at trump was in the lead by about three points overnight but his lead has been shrinking. Also today a big day in the bonnet wearing no new results were released overnight. But officials are stressing they have not stopped the counting the actually just waiting until later this morning to release those results bite and has a narrow lead there. In Zorn and the counting continued this morning we do not expect final results later today. Until tomorrow that's when we expect those results for themselves lead bear shrinking overnight it's also important for us to watch the courts today the charm campaign has filed lawsuit. In Georgia and Michigan and also Pennsylvania can act monarch right faith through revered thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.