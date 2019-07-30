Transcript for Woman arrested in massive Capital One data breach

We begin with what could be the largest security breach to ever hit a financial firm Capital One has announced that a hacker gained access to personal information of millions of people applying for credit this morning a woman is charged in the huge data breach as we learned more about the customers affected. This morning the big bank warning customers of a massive data breached capital wants as a hacker gained access to more than 100 million applications exposing credit cards credit limits balances. Payment history and contact information no credit card numbers or log ins were released but about 140000. Social Security numbers were compromised as wells about 80000 bank account numbers. The FBI has arrested a Seattle software engineer in connection with the breach who authorities say went by the name erratic on Twitter. Investigators say they tracked down page Tom sent because she allegedly posted the stolen information to a site using her name and email address allegedly tweeting the bank saying quote I basically strap myself to a bomb vest. Dropping capital wants documents and admitting that if convicted she faces up to five years in prison. And a 250000. Dollar fine. She never really said anything to any of us about it Thompson's roommate Ashley says she doesn't think Thompson meant to hurt anyone pace just on a cinched it. Student had known various. Intentions at the data the breach comes just one week after the credit rating agency Equifax agreed to a 700 million dollar settlement. Over massive data breach back in tweet seventeen is not just a breach of security. It's a breach of public trust we should have confidence. That the confidentiality. Of our information will be maintained. As for Kemper one it says it will notify customers whose information may have been breached and will offer free credit monitoring and identity protection. Thompson has charged with a computer fraud she's due back in court Thursday.

