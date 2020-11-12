17 states back Trump in longshot Supreme Court ask

Republican attorneys general in 17 states are joining the president in asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
2:24 | 12/11/20

Transcript for 17 states back Trump in longshot Supreme Court ask

