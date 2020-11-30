Transcript for 1st shipments of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in transit to US

Good evening and I hope you had a happy and save Thanksgiving. I know for some of you, it was a much different Thanksgiving this year. We're all getting through this together. There is some encouraging news on this front. ABC news has discovered the first batch is making it to the U.S. The second vaccine maker, moderna, saying they are now asking for emergency approval, they had some impressive numbers today, saying their vaccine is 94% effective, but they said something else. Their vaccine was 100% effective in those severe cases of the virus. That comes amid the reality tonight that the numbers are rising quickly. More than 13.5 million cases in more than 4 million new cases this month alone. That accounts for nearly one-third of all cases since this pandemic began. More than 267,000 American lives lost. And tonight, with these new numbers, New York's governor urging hospitals to prepare retired doctors and nurses to come back to work and that he's also new ruling out some sort of a pause with the numbers rising to quickly. Los Angeles county with a new stay at home order. Rhode Island setting up two field hospitals. And as we learn more about the pfizer vaccine, the first batch now here in the U.S. Tonight, news on an important meeting that's going to be held tomorrow to decide who will get access to these vaccines first. And one of the leaders of operation warp speed tonight saying anyone in the U.S. Who wants a vaccine will have access to one by June. ABC's Steve osunsami leading us off this Monday night from the CDC in Atlanta. Reporter: ABC news has confirmed that the first shipments of the pfizer vaccine for the coronavirus have traveled by air from production in Belgium to a strorj facility in Michigan, so that the minute the U.S. Government says it's okay for emergency use, those first shots will be ready to rush across this country. United airlines is flying the vaccine on chartered cargo flights. I say that by January W have 40 million doses to distribute across the country. Reporter: In just a few weeks, some of this country's health care workers and other first responders would get the drug before anyone else, but there aren't enough doses for all of them and tomorrow, a panel at the CDC in Atlanta will te side who gets immunized today, drugmaker modern added more welcome hope to the effort, by formally asking U.S. Authorities for emergency use authorization of their potential vaccine, which they say is at least 94 pktd effective and 100%fective preventing severe sease. The U.S. Food and drug administration could give the green light for emergency use to pfizer after December 10th, and modern, after a hearing on December 17th. We've been clear about the fact we're not going to cut corners. And the authorization process, although expedited has very similar criteria to what we would use for the regular approval of a vaccine. Reporter: Government officials believe most Americans should be able to get a vaccine by next June. 100% of Americans that want the vaccine will have the vaccine by that point in time. Reporter: FedEx and U.P.S. Delivery services tonight are getting ahold of the dry ice that they'll need to ship the a company that makes special freezers for the drug can't make them fast enough. When you start to think about the logistics infrastructure to distribute, 14 billion, the two-doserio, 14 billion vaccines globally, that in itself starts to add up. So, let's get right to Steve osunsami with us live outside the CDC. And tomorrow, the CDC panel will meet to come up with recommendations for who gets the first vaccine doses once one of these vaccines has been approved. Reporter: That's right, David. These health experts from across the country will be meeting here and will actually take a vote on who should get the vaccine for example, seniors or health care professionals who deal with patients sick with covid-19 and where the vaccine should be headed to first, for example, communities that are hardest-hit. It is then up to the states to decide how these recommendations should be put into practice. David? Everything you said there makes a whole lot of sense. Steve osunsami leading us off. Steve, thank you. Meantime, hospitalizations

