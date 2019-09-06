Transcript for 2020 Democratic hopefuls take on Iowa

We turn to a busy weekend for Democrats in 2020, 19 of the 23 candidates in Iowa today, as a new poll shows Joe Biden is the early favorite. But this race is just getting started. And several hopefuls are looking to make a move. Stephanie Ramos spent the day in Cedar Rapids. Reporter: Tonight, democratic presidential candidates descending on Cedar Rapids. All smiles before taking the same stage and pitching themselves to Iowa Democrats. I'm here to ask for your support 'cause I am prepared to make the case for America. The American people want change. They want real change. They're ready for change, and I got a plan for that. Reporter: All day long here, looking to stand out any way they can. 19 contenders taking the stage inside. Out here, supporters riled up to see their candidate. But many voters we spoke to, still undecided. Hoping to hear what they've got to say. They have to be authentic and have integrity. Reporter: Noticeably absent from today's ents, former vice president Joe Biden. Leading in the latest Iowa poll. In a virtual tie for second place, senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and south Bend's mayor, Pete buttigieg, whose support here has grown by double digits. It's very encouraging but of course it's very early. We've got a lot of work to do, it tells us we're in contention. Reporter: Playing the keyboard to the crowd, making this not so subtle dig at some of his biggest rivals. And it turns out, people of all generations are ready to see a new generation rise in American leadership. Reporter: But with so many in the race, other candidates are fighting to make their message heard in Iowa, a pivotal state in this primary. We have 240 days and we're using every single one of them. Stephanie, with so many of the candidates today, joins us. We heard in your report, the Iowa caucus still more than 200 days away. We're likely to see some more keyboard playing. But the candidates are not wasting any time. Reporter: That's right. Maryann Williamson is even moving here. And as we mentioned, Joe Biden was not able to be here today. Attending his granddaughter's graduation. But here's proof that Iowa is so crucial, his team tells us they're planning to up the staff numbers here by the end of the month. And Biden is planning to be here later this week, on the same day as president trump.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.