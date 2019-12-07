Transcript for 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles residents awake near Seattle

It was a very unsettling day for millions in the west. Yet another round of earthquakes, this time shaking could be felt in Seattle. And news of yet another quake hitting southern California. Clayton Sandell with the pictures. Reporter: Shaking up and down the west coast tonight. Near Seattle, a 4.6 magnitude quake rattling people out of bed. Our whole bedroom was shaking. The walls were shaking. And then I just realized, wow, that was an earthquake. Reporter: A few hours later, trembling in the same southern California region struck by powerful quakes over July 4th weekend. Oh, my gosh. Oh, my god. Reporter: Today's shaker near ridgecrest, a 4.9 on the magnitude scale. But a 10,0 on the anxiety scale. It rattled us pretty good. We were sleeping, we're still sleeping in the living room, because we're still shaken. We're still on edge from last week. Reporter: In the last seven days, shifting faults have triggered a swarm of aftershocks above magnitude 4.5, ending what had been a relatively quiet time for quakes. In the long run we should be seeing quite a few more than the last couple of decades have given us, and it's great that we can use the quiet time to get ready. Reporter: There were no injuries and no major damage today, but experts are worried and are warning people to prepare. Thank you.

