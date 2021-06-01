American Airlines bans emotional support animals

More
The Department of Transportation issued new rules defining “service animals” as dogs trained to perform tasks for individuals who have a disability.
0:15 | 01/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for American Airlines bans emotional support animals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"The Department of Transportation issued new rules defining “service animals” as dogs trained to perform tasks for individuals who have a disability.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75069871","title":"American Airlines bans emotional support animals","url":"/WNT/video/american-airlines-bans-emotional-support-animals-75069871"}