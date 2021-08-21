Andrew Cuomo moves out of governor’s mansion

Workers were seen hauling away boxes into moving vans.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Andrew Cuomo moves out of governor’s mansion
Now to the index moving vans rolling in Albany before outgoing New York governor Andrew Cuomo's last day on Monday. Workers seen hauling away boxes and our lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul to become the first female governor of New York on Tuesday. In a passing to note tonight country music legend Tom T hall has died the singer songwriter best known for songs including harper valley PTA. He also saying about life's simple joys Tom T hall was 85.

