Transcript for Barack Obama, Kamala Harris to speak on 3rd day of Democratic National Convention

In the meantime, the democratic national convention set to get under way a short time from now. Just in tonight, what former president Obama will say, and where he'll say it from. A major night ahead for senator kamala Harris, and the bittersweet return for Hillary Clinton. What she plans to say about the voters who have approached her these last four years. Here's Mary Bruce, on this again tonight. Reporter: Just hours from now former president Barack Obama speaking from Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy, will argue that very democracy is on the line in this election. Obama is expected to attack his successor in searing, unprecedented terms. Excerpts of his speech charge president trump has never taken the job seriously. Quote, "He's shown no interest in putting in the work. No interest in finding common ground. No interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show." Obama will say the, quote, "Consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before." And soon after Obama speaks, kamala Harris will become the first black woman and the first asian-american nominated to be vice president. Democrats tonight eager to showcase that moment in history. When she says she's for the people, it is in every ounce of who she is. Reporter: Also tonight, a bittersweet return for Hillary Clinton, who accepted the democratic presidential nomination at the last convention. In excerpts of her speech, she delivers a warning. "For four years, people have said to me, I didn't realize how dangerous he was. I wish I could go back and do it over. Or worst, I should have voted. Well, this can't be another well, this can't be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election. Most of all, no matter what, vote. President Obama will also make a case for Joe Biden, describing him as a brother who made him a better president. And saying, tonight, I'm asking you to believe in Joe and kamala's ability to build the country back better. Mary, thank you. I hope you'll join us for night three of the democratic national convention, 7:00 P.M. Eastern on "ABC news live," and 10:00 P.M. Here on the network. And the first joint interview with Joe Biden and kamala Harris, the exclusive one-hour special, Sunday night at 8:00 P.M. Right here.

