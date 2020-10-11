Now Playing: Former ‘Jeopardy’ winners remember Alex Trebek

Now Playing: Luke Bryan on spending quality time with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic

Now Playing: Remembering legendary TV host Alex Trebek in his own words

Now Playing: Country singer and Mississippi native Charlie Worsham on discussing racism

Now Playing: Lionel Richie says Kenny Rogers once sent a helicopter to pick him up for July 4 BBQ

Now Playing: ‘Helstrom’ stars dish on their hit Marvel show

Now Playing: Country stars share their thoughts on what 'country music in 2020 is' to them

Now Playing: 'Jeopardy!' champ Buzzy Cohen remembers Alex Trebek

Now Playing: Tributes pour in for longtime 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek

Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek passes away at 80

Now Playing: Alex Trebek in his own words

Now Playing: Alex Trebek dies at 80

Now Playing: Kylie Minogue performs ‘Say Something’ on ‘GMA’

Now Playing: Clare Crawley shares update after shocking episode of ‘The Bachelorette’

Now Playing: Sam Smith performs ‘Diamonds’ on ‘Good Morning America’

Now Playing: Easy ways to find your joy in the hardest of times

Now Playing: GirlDad Aloe Blacc teaches his kids to be proud their Black heritage

Now Playing: Remaking the 1990s cult hit ‘The Craft’