Transcript for Biden: US will pull troops from Afghanistan by September 11

We turn now to news tonight on U.S. Troops in Afghanistan. President Biden is set to announce that all U.S. Troops will be out of that country by September 11th, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Here's our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: It will be 20 years in October since the U.S. Launched those first airstrikes on Al Qaeda targets in Afghanistan. And tomorrow, president Biden will announce the 2,500 U.S troops still there will be home by the 9/11 anniversary. President trump had hoped to bring all the troops home by the start of next month, after a tenuous agreement with the Taliban, but some military and civilian officials pushed for a few months longer. More than 2,400 American lives have been lost in the war, along with more than 4000 civilians. Through dozens of trips, on the ground, through the mountains and with air force fighter pilots providing cover and support, we saw the conflict up close and the number of troops at the peak swelling to 100,000. But the Taliban fought on. So, let's bring in Martha Raddatz with us tonight. And Martha, you've been there many times. We were there long before this pandemic, interviewing general Scott Miller right there, he's now become the longest serving commander in the Afghan war. We asked him at the time if the U.S. Leaves, do we risk it becoming a safe haven for terrorists again, do we risk those gains for women and girls, can the U.S. Trust the Taliban to work with the Afghan government? And what's striking tonight is that all of those questions, the Biden administration is already facing with this new decision. Reporter: Exactly the same questions, David, because the Taliban remains a threat to the Afghan government, to the rights of women and girls. The Biden administration says it will continue humanitarian aid, but Afghanistan's future, after all this time, after all this loss, is still a big question. David? All right, Martha Raddatz with us tonight. Martha, thank you.

