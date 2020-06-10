Transcript for Black man shot by police while attempting to break up a domestic dispute

We're going to turn new to that Texas police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Jonathan price. Witnesses say that price was simply trying to stop a domestic dispute. Here's ABC's Marcus Moore from Texas. Reporter: Growing questions tonight about why a 31-year-old black man was shot dead by police after attempting to break up a domestic dispute at a Texas convenience store. Witnesses say Jonathan price was trying to defuse an argument inside this Wolfe city store on Saturday. When officer Shaun Lucas arrived, investigators say, price "Resisted in a non-threatening posture" and walked away. Lucas tasered price, then sho him. Three gunshots went off and I turned and looked at them and I said, "A cop just shot somebody." Reporter: A lawyer for the family says price was unarmed. Tonight, his mother demanding justice. Just let him feel the pain that I'm feeling. My son got life. I want him to get life. Reporter: Lucas is now charged with price's murder. We don't think that he should be ever, ever free again. There was an absolutely no justification for the use of force. Reporter: Price has been described as a leader in the small town. His death sparking marches overnight. David, the lawyer representing price's family says there is video of this incident and he wants it released. David?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.