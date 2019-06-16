Transcript for Boeing's CEO called the handling of problematic 737 Max jets a 'mistake'

And what Boeing is calling a mistake. The company's CEO telling reporters in Paris, communication with customers and regulators about a problematic cockpit warning system in 737 max jets was inconsistent and unacceptable. Faulty data from a sensor may have contributed to two crashes overseas. Boeing promising transparency. And the disturbing moment caught on camera in south Africa. The motorcycle waiting for a light when a pickup slams the rider, throwing him 30 feet. The 22-year-old recovering tonight. Police are on the hunt for the hit and run driver. And the new plans for air force one. George Stephanopoulos takes us onboard the historic aircraft and into the oval office, where president trump details his plans for a red, white, and blue redesign, as well as other improvements. There are a couple of secrets I don't think we're supposed to be talking about. The air force one changes expected to arrive by 2024. And this father's day first

