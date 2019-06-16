-
Now Playing: New trouble for Boeing's grounded fleet of Max jets
-
Now Playing: Bombshell audio recording surfaces involving Boeing and pilots
-
Now Playing: Mom crediting an app with helping to save her daughter's life
-
Now Playing: People of Hong Kong protesting in record-breaking numbers
-
Now Playing: Boeing's CEO called the handling of problematic 737 Max jets a 'mistake'
-
Now Playing: Officers with guns drawn threaten a family over suspicion of shoplifting
-
Now Playing: US, Iran conflict hardening over attacks on 2 tanker ships
-
Now Playing: Severe storms stretching from Texas to the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Trump accusing New York Times of a 'virtual act of treason'
-
Now Playing: Trump campaign has cut ties with some of its pollsters after data was leaked
-
Now Playing: A jetway collapsed as paramedics were escorting a sick passenger off the plane
-
Now Playing: The miracle in the hotpot and the lost wedding ring
-
Now Playing: Why some experts are saying now could be the best time to buy a car
-
Now Playing: Thousands of the protesters have taken to the streets in Paris
-
Now Playing: 2 storms moving across the country
-
Now Playing: Authorities on high alert ahead of the big New Year's Eve party in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Police on the lookout for a man who opened fire on a family inside a car
-
Now Playing: Trump blames Democrats for deaths of 2 migrant children as the shutdown drags on
-
Now Playing: Lion is shot and killed after attacking a woman in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Outgoing White House chief of staff challenges definition of border wall