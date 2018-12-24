Transcript for A little boy makes it his mission to help other kids this Christmas

Finally tonight, America strong. One little boy making it his mission to help other kids' Christmas wishes come true. Far from the north pole, just south of Atlanta, one of Santa's little helpers is busy at work. Because it's nice to help people. Reporter: Every Christmas for the last two years, treandos Thornton hasn't been hoping to get a lot of presents. He's hoped to give a lot of presents. Toys, food, anything that can help other children who need it more than he does. He's been honored by his community. The mayor declaring March 19th teandros Thronton day. So how did a little boy get such a big heart? I was watching TV. And on the commercial, it was kids crying. And I asked my mom, "Why are they crying?" My mom said, "Because they don't have no food or toys." When we explained it to him, he seemed to have gotten it. But he said, "What can I do to help?" Reporter: Imagine that. A 6-year-old teaching us the meaning of Christmas. It's the holidays. And you're supposed to give back. Reporter: And tonight, we spoke with little treandos' family, who told us this is all he wants for Christmas. What I want for Christmas is a coral reef toy and a Lego fish set and some more cans for my toy and food drive. Merry Christmas, everyone! And merry Christmas to you. Thank you so much for watching tonight. I'm Tom llamas in New York. For David and all of us here, have a great evening, and merry Christmas. Good night.

