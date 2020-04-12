California braces for likely COVID-19 lockdowns

More
Gov. Gavin Newsom said if the ICU capacities in any of the state’s five regions fall below 15%, the area will go into a three-week stay-at-home order.
5:17 | 12/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California braces for likely COVID-19 lockdowns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:17","description":"Gov. Gavin Newsom said if the ICU capacities in any of the state’s five regions fall below 15%, the area will go into a three-week stay-at-home order.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74525958","title":"California braces for likely COVID-19 lockdowns","url":"/WNT/video/california-braces-covid-19-lockdowns-74525958"}