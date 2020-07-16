Transcript for 'Captain America' star reaches out to 6-year-old who saved his sister

Finally the brother who is the real superhero. 6-year-old Bridger walker has always looked out for his little sister. They were at a friend's house last week when the unimaginable happened, a dog charged at his sister. Bridger protected her. He told his family, I stepped to the side in front of my sister so that the dog wouldn't get her. I kept moving, so it couldn't get past." They say the dog leaped and latched onto Bridger's cheek. Bridger was rushed to the er, a two-hour procedure, 90 stiches. But he is okay and his little sister is unharmed. His parents saying Bridger told them I always wanted to ride in an ambulance but not like this. Maybe I can ride home in one too. So many have been moved by Bridger's bravery. The little superhero has been recovering at home in his superhero jute fits. Tonight actor Tom Holland who plays spider-man talked to Bridger dressed as spider-man. We are all so proud of you. Reporter: And Bridger in his captain America uniform too hearing from the other captain America actor Chris Evans. This is a message for Bridger. Hey, Bridger, captain America here. How are you doing, buddy? Pal, you're a hero. What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you. Tonight Bridger and his family have a new message for the superheroes who reached out to Bridger and everyone who has written to them. We are so appreciate tiffere of all the kind words, love and prayers, they said and they've now asked that donations be made to charities including the wounded warrior project to help the heroes on the front lines as their little superhero gets better right by his sister's side.

