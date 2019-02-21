Coast Guard officer accused of suspected mass attack plot

A federal judge ordered Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson be held in custody for two weeks after the Marine veteran appeared in federal court in Maryland Thursday on gun and drug offenses.
02/21/19

