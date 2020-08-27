Communities rally in wake of Hurricane Laura

Volunteers in Texas and Louisiana band together in the wake of destruction to aid their communities after Hurricane Laura toppled trees and destroyed buildings.
0:34 | 08/27/20

Transcript for Communities rally in wake of Hurricane Laura
Finally tonight here, Texas strong, Louisiana strong. Tonight, there are already signs of resilience. Maria Ramirez and her 17-year-old son Jose outside their home in Orange, Texas. Their home badly damaged, but they are okay. And across this country tonight, help and donations are coming in. Gladys helping to collect water and other basic needs. Communities across the south vowing to rebuild tonight. We hope you keep the help coming. We'll see you right here at 10:00 P.M. For the convention. Go

