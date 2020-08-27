Transcript for Communities rally in wake of Hurricane Laura

Finally tonight here, Texas strong, Louisiana strong. Tonight, there are already signs of resilience. Maria Ramirez and her 17-year-old son Jose outside their home in Orange, Texas. Their home badly damaged, but they are okay. And across this country tonight, help and donations are coming in. Gladys helping to collect water and other basic needs. Communities across the south vowing to rebuild tonight. We hope you keep the help coming. We'll see you right here at 10:00 P.M. For the convention. Go

