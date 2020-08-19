Transcript for Court releases interview with former officer charged in George Floyd’s death

And now to the newly released interview from one of the former police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd. What he claims he told the other officers. Here's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, we're hearing from one of the former cops charged in the killing of George Floyd, in his own words. It's Thomas lane, is that correct? Yes, sir. Reporter: Thomas lane was one of the first officers on the scene. The court releasing lane's 90-minute audio interview with investigators. The rookie cop says the officers thought Floyd was on drugs and says the more veteran officer, Derek chauvin, who had his knee on Floyd's neck, directed how Floyd was restrained. I think I had said again, I think we should roll him onto his side. And I believe chauvin said, you know, we have him, there's an ambulance coming, we got him, we're just going to hold here. Reporter: Floyd at least two dozen times begged for air and said he couldn't breathe before losing consciousness. It seems like your gut reaction was, "Something's not right here and we need to rethink how we are restraining Mr. Floyd." Yeah. I would say I felt like it maybe could have been handled differently or we should be reassessing what we're doing. Reporter: Investigators asked lane why he drew his gun on Floyd just moments after encountering him. Because I asked him to see his other hand and he kept his hand like this. He had his one hand up and then he kept his hand down here and I said, "Let me see your other hand, let me see your hand." And he didn't. So I don't know if he's got a gun. Reporter: David, in a motion to dismiss the charges, lane's attorney says he did nothing wrong. That is set to be argued at the next hearing, September 11th. Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.