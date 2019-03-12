Cyber Monday 2019 on track to hit record $9.4 billion in sales

More
Big-box stores including Target and Kohl’s are offering massive discounts on items such as Instapots, Roombas and doorbuster deals online.
1:22 | 12/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cyber Monday 2019 on track to hit record $9.4 billion in sales

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"Big-box stores including Target and Kohl’s are offering massive discounts on items such as Instapots, Roombas and doorbuster deals online.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67449064","title":"Cyber Monday 2019 on track to hit record $9.4 billion in sales","url":"/WNT/video/cyber-monday-2019-track-hit-record-94-billion-67449064"}