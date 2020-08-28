New details on 17-year-old arrested after allegedly killing 2 in Kenosha

Kyle Rittenhouse was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the Tuesday shooting, some of which was captured on cellphone video.
2:55 | 08/28/20

New details on 17-year-old arrested after allegedly killing 2 in Kenosha

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

