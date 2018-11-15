District attorney ambushed in Greene County, Alabama

Authorities say prosecutor Greg Griggers was shot the face and wounded outside his office.
0:10 | 11/15/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for District attorney ambushed in Greene County, Alabama
The DA ambushed in green county Alabama authorities now say prosecutor Greg rigorous was shot in the face and wounded outside his office. The gunman was killed by police DA is in stable condition tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

