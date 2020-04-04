-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 killing health care workers on front lines
-
Now Playing: New York state death toll hits nearly 3,000 overnight
-
Now Playing: Nurse sings ‘Amazing Grace’ at morning staff meeting
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: April 03, 2020
-
Now Playing: Hospital staff cheer for 94-year-old who was discharged after COVID-19 diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Germany ships ventilators to Spain
-
Now Playing: Manhattan Beach empty amid outbreak
-
Now Playing: Faith Friday
-
Now Playing: A mindful approach to financial worry during the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Honoring the life of legendary musician Ellis Marsalis Jr.
-
Now Playing: Latest developments related to coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: 4/3/20
-
Now Playing: 'TikTok doctor’ makes millions smile with his smooth dance moves
-
Now Playing: Washington nursing home fined over deadly coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Hospital workers cry for help
-
Now Playing: Many states bracing for increases in coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: Making your own face mask