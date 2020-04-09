Experts warn Labor Day weekend is critical for COVID-19 battle this fall

More
Doctors are urging Americans to avoid activities like barbecues, picnics and travel during the three-day weekend because it could trigger another COVID-19 spike.
3:04 | 09/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Experts warn Labor Day weekend is critical for COVID-19 battle this fall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:04","description":"Doctors are urging Americans to avoid activities like barbecues, picnics and travel during the three-day weekend because it could trigger another COVID-19 spike.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72826705","title":"Experts warn Labor Day weekend is critical for COVID-19 battle this fall","url":"/WNT/video/experts-warn-labor-day-weekend-critical-covid-19-72826705"}