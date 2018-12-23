Fireball ignites on the water in Florida Keys

More
Jennie-O company recalling ground Turkey due to possible salmonella contamination.
0:53 | 12/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fireball ignites on the water in Florida Keys

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59990106,"title":"Fireball ignites on the water in Florida Keys","duration":"0:53","description":"Jennie-O company recalling ground Turkey due to possible salmonella contamination.","url":"/WNT/video/fireball-ignites-water-florida-keys-59990106","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.