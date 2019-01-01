Float catches fire during Rose Bowl parade in California

More
Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the display that honored Chinese-American railroad workers.
0:14 | 01/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Float catches fire during Rose Bowl parade in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60109522,"title":"Float catches fire during Rose Bowl parade in California","duration":"0:14","description":"Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the display that honored Chinese-American railroad workers.","url":"/WNT/video/float-catches-fire-rose-bowl-parade-california-60109522","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.