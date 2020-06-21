Transcript for Fort Hood soldier goes missing for more than 2 months

Next tonight to the growing search for a ft. Hood soldier missing for more than two months. The army now investigating allegations she was sexually harassed by a sergeant before she disappeared. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. We want Vanessa! We want Vanessa! Reporter: Tonight, dozens gathering outside this army post in Texas demanding answers in the search for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen. I can't sit here and cry all day and not do anything. Reporter: The 20-year-old private first class was last seen more than two months ago near her barracks on ft. Hood in Killeen. Investigators say her car keys, room key, and wallet were found in the armory room where she works. How can we not find one of our own? How can they not find one of their own? Reporter: Her family says before Vanessa went missing, she told them she was being sexually harassed by one of her sergeants but didn't tell her superiors for fear of retribution. Her commander now launching an investigation into those allegations. She proudly enlisted in the military to serve our country, and at this point we look back -- we can all look back and say, wait a second, how did this happen? Reporter: The army command tells us they've interviewed more than 150 people and are now working with the FBI. Whit? Stephanie Ramos, thank you.

