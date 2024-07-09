Giant pandas arrive at San Diego Zoo

The San Diego Zoo recently provided a sneak peek of the giant pandas in their new home. The zoo released two photos showing Yun Chuan and Xin Bao appearing happy and playful in their green enclosure.

July 9, 2024

