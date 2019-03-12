‘Will & Grace’ actress Shelley Morrison has died

More
The 83-year-old was best known for her role as the housekeeper on the show.
0:20 | 12/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Will & Grace’ actress Shelley Morrison has died

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"The 83-year-old was best known for her role as the housekeeper on the show.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67449231","title":"‘Will & Grace’ actress Shelley Morrison has died","url":"/WNT/video/grace-actress-shelley-morrison-died-67449231"}