Investigation begins after police bodycam shows botched raid

In February 2019, Chicago police raided the wrong apartment and handcuffed Anjanette Young. The video was just made public, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot apologized for the incident at a press conference.
2:54 | 12/18/20

