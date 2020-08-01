Iran confirms missile strike on ‘invasive US forces’

In a statement, Iran said “Operation Martyr Soleimani” had been successful, while the White House said President Trump had been briefed.
4:30 | 01/08/20

Transcript for Iran confirms missile strike on ‘invasive US forces’

