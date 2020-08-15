Transcript for Large crowds of protesters taking to the streets in Belarus for 6th day in a row

From overseas tonight, a sea of protesters taking to the streets in Belarus for a seventh straight day after the strongman president Alexander lukashenko claimed a landslide election victory and a sixth term in office. Protesters claim the election with us rigged. Lukashenko is reaching out to Vladimir Putin for support. Reporter: After 26 years in power the people want the man known at Europe's last dictator out. Thousands of peaceful protesters turning out for a seventh day in a row, despite being beaten by government forces. The people rejecting president lukashenko's claim of a landslide victory in last week's election. Dozens of people reporting mass beatings, being deprived of food and water for days. Around 7,000 people were detained. A local journalist says guards told him, you've got your revolution. Thousand it was of workers staging mass walkouts at government owned companies. The country is pulled between Europe and Russia. Lukashenko today appealing to the Kremlin for help, support he claims Vladimir Putin has promised to provide. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said the U.S. Was monitoring Belarus along with foreign ministers from the European union, who are preparing to impose new sanctions, Tom? Julia, thank you. Much more ahead on "World

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.