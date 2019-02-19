{"id":61176404,"title":"The latest development in the Jussie Smollett attack","duration":"2:09","description":"According to two federal officials, the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating whether Smollett played a role in sending a threatening letter before the alleged attack.","url":"/WNT/video/latest-development-jussie-smollett-attack-61176404","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}