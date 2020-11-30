Transcript for Local Christmas tree farms see record sales numbers

we may be able to help. Finally tonight, our made in America Christmas is back, determined to help our neighbors and tonight, our first stop. Tonight, in every corner of this country, we areringhe sail thing. Families in this heavy time determined to find the joy this year. Getting their Christmas trees earlier and many turning back to reales grown by local tree farms in record numbers. In Stowe, Massachusetts, the mistletoe Christmas tree farm. Tough year. And to celebrate it earlier and to -- trying to get out here and do something with the family, it's been fun. Raleigh, North Carolina. Growing Christmas trees and providing these Christmas trees to the local community. Reporter: In Lexington, Kent, the barkers Christmas tree farm, in the family for 80 years. Hey, David, this is Dale barker. Dale, third generation, coming to us from his snowy farm. Covid's made 2020 the year of change for all of us. We've made many changes around here. Made in America is very important this year. In Michigan, too. They're hoping you'll buy local. Purchase that made in America real Christmas tree this year. By doing so, you are also helping me put somebody to work, ING at those Christmas tree farms. Thank you again, David, and merry Christmas. And in corvallis, Oregon, you might remember our made in America report on the holiday tree farms. 7,500 acres, chopping down the trees. Helicopters carrying those trees to the trucks. Hi, David. Telling us tonight they've been shipping early just to keep up with demand. We're seeing customers that are really focused on the family tradition, going out and buying a real tree this year. And in mckinleyville, California, that kit you can buy and then grow your own Christmas tree. And it turns out, since our first report on them -- Hi, David. Since you featured us last time, lots has changed for our company. Telling us sales are up, so are new hires and it seems with your help, we're starting a Amidst this pandemic, we feel really privileged to have a company that's being supported by Americans and that we're able to employ our people. That farm and so many others grateful with three words in mind -- Made in America! And we're just getting started. We're going to find the joy this year. I'm David Muir. I'm see you right back here good night.

