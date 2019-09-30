Transcript for 3 major retailers remove popular heartburn medication from shelves

Next, a story we have continued to follow. Walgreens, rite-aid and CVS are taking zantac off the shelves. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, three major retailers taking the dramatic step, removing the popular heartburn medicatation zantac from store shelves. Rite-aid joined CVS and Walgreens pulling the drug and its generic version. This, after an earlier fda alert reported that low levels of ndma, a potentially cancer-causing substance, were allegedly found in medication. The fda announcing a voluntary recall. CVS says they removed it all of an abundance of caution. Tonight, zantac's manufacturer sanofi saying they are working closely with the fda but have not halted sales adding the possible car sin Jen detected in tests barely exceeds amounts found in common food. The makers of the generic drugs say they're cooperating. The fda says it is still investigating if low levels of ndma pose any real risk to patients, but they advice patients who wish to stop using zantac or its generic versions talk to their doctors about alternatives. As you said, check with your doctor. Reporter: Absolutely. Thank you. When we come back here tonight, more on the New York City police officer shot and

