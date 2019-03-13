Millions around the world reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram

Facebook acknowledge the problem on Twitter, saying that it was working on the problem and that the sites had not been hacked.
0:10 | 03/13/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions around the world reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram
FaceBook and Inkster ramble reporting global outages tonight millions of users have been unable to post images are sent to receive messages FaceBook said there working on it. Through a tweet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

