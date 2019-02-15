Miranda Lambert allegedly involved in fight at Nashville restaurant

More
Photos obtained by TMZ show the country singer being held back during the incident.
0:28 | 02/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Miranda Lambert allegedly involved in fight at Nashville restaurant
News tonight about Miranda Lambert witnesses claimed the country star was involved in a fight with customers at a restaurant in Nashville. DMZ obtaining images of Lambert being held back during the incident employees and customers calling 911. Won't Miranda Lambert you just let out the door and got you and another. Covering here and now are and they're trying to hit people are looking let go around. Police did respond to a police report filed when a Lambert's publicist not comment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61111779,"title":"Miranda Lambert allegedly involved in fight at Nashville restaurant","duration":"0:28","description":"Photos obtained by TMZ show the country singer being held back during the incident.","url":"/WNT/video/miranda-lambert-allegedly-involved-fight-nashville-restaurant-61111779","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.