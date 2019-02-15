Transcript for Miranda Lambert allegedly involved in fight at Nashville restaurant

News tonight about Miranda Lambert witnesses claimed the country star was involved in a fight with customers at a restaurant in Nashville. DMZ obtaining images of Lambert being held back during the incident employees and customers calling 911. Won't Miranda Lambert you just let out the door and got you and another. Covering here and now are and they're trying to hit people are looking let go around. Police did respond to a police report filed when a Lambert's publicist not comment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.