NCAA apologizes over tournament gender disparities

More
Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Prince shared a video, that has since been viewed by millions, exposing the gender disparity between treatment at the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
0:26 | 03/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NCAA apologizes over tournament gender disparities
To the index of other news in a Friday night the NCAA is apologizing tonight after some pretty stark differences at the men's and women's basketball tournaments. Video from organs it on a prince shared by millions online showing for example just one rack of dumb bells inside the women's bubble in San Antonio. Look at this in Indiana male athletes provided with a stated ER weight room the NCAA saying they quote fell short. And are now upgrading the women's facilities. As they should.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Prince shared a video, that has since been viewed by millions, exposing the gender disparity between treatment at the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76567378","title":"NCAA apologizes over tournament gender disparities ","url":"/WNT/video/ncaa-apologizes-tournament-gender-disparities-76567378"}