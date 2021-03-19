Transcript for NCAA apologizes over tournament gender disparities

To the index of other news in a Friday night the NCAA is apologizing tonight after some pretty stark differences at the men's and women's basketball tournaments. Video from organs it on a prince shared by millions online showing for example just one rack of dumb bells inside the women's bubble in San Antonio. Look at this in Indiana male athletes provided with a stated ER weight room the NCAA saying they quote fell short. And are now upgrading the women's facilities. As they should.

