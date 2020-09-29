NFL legend saves grandchild from kidnapping attempt

Football great Joe Montana and his wife saved their 9-month-old grandchild from a would-be kidnapper in a confrontation at their home in Malibu, California, this weekend.
0:15 | 09/29/20

