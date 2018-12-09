North Carolina's outer banks shut down as Hurricane Florence bears down

More
Normally the town brings in millions with tourism, but as Florence comes through, businesses have been forced to close.
1:38 | 09/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Carolina's outer banks shut down as Hurricane Florence bears down
Wi just Hou until the first tropical force W actuay reach the cot, there little time left for people in the areasge harm's wa tomoow morning, all of the idges Toth Carolina' outser banks W in jt one direction. And policeling me just a short Tim a that the B to this barrier iandha we E will close at 8:00 P.M. East and ABC's gio Benitez is in Y talk tonight. A ghost town. On a Normal Daye taid today, find lotsf people on the those homesrded up here on the beach front. The town is St empty. Septemr is a month for tourism re,ringing in more than $40 money THA stores and restaurants WBE losing ashey're forced to up shop. Some of those who have evacuated havended shelters across nortna. Andparentsil Yates and Donna brown T Victor Oquendo ds areil up how are you guys feeling that yooirere I the shelter? Well, W need one more bed. Ther, there fo ds,, we're going to pr we'r going topray. And if not- I can sy in the car. And gio is withs tonht the B so no one can get from themainland back to the outer banks. And I underst so many T to Che on their , but they're going to call things off Startin tomorrow. Reporter: That's right, David. 'S toappen at 8:30 tomorrow morn onhi you back in. That's base officials say it just too dangs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57783310,"title":"North Carolina's outer banks shut down as Hurricane Florence bears down","duration":"1:38","description":"Normally the town brings in millions with tourism, but as Florence comes through, businesses have been forced to close.","url":"/WNT/video/north-carolinas-outer-banks-shut-hurricane-florence-bears-57783310","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.