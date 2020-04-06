-
Now Playing: All 4 officers charged in George Floyd’s death
-
Now Playing: How leaders can inspire the future of anti-racism movements
-
Now Playing: Small towns united in protest
-
Now Playing: 20-year-old artist creates painting to express anger over George Floyd’s death
-
Now Playing: Kaepernick's attorney talks country’s ‘monumental problem’ with race
-
Now Playing: Does President Trump have double standard for protests?
-
Now Playing: Charges took 'too long' in Floyd case, senator says
-
Now Playing: Military officials ask citizens for respect amid peaceful protests
-
Now Playing: Fiance of woman killed by Minneapolis police talks George Floyd death
-
Now Playing: America in pain: What do we tell our kids?
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 3, 2020
-
Now Playing: Bishop expresses her frustration with Trump’s photo op
-
Now Playing: 2 goats explore empty Maryland zoo
-
Now Playing: Mist rises from river during chilly New England morning
-
Now Playing: This is what happens to the food supply and prices when factories close
-
Now Playing: Frontline health care workers kneel in solidarity
-
Now Playing: British authorities have new suspect in 13-year-old disappearance
-
Now Playing: Dangerous thunderstorms, heavy rain expected as tropical storm churns
-
Now Playing: Spreading coronavirus amid George Floyd protests