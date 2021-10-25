Omicron variant accounts for 73% of all cases in US

The dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases come as tens of millions of people are traveling for the holidays. Dr. Ashish Jha speaks on the recent surge and what it means going forward.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live