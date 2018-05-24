-
Now Playing: Who is Sterling Brown?
-
Now Playing: Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown tased by police
-
Now Playing: African-American activists address Sterling Brown incident
-
Now Playing: Student who went from homeless to Harvard credits writing program
-
Now Playing: Barges break loose on river, striking bridge
-
Now Playing: 'It came outta nowhere': NBA player speaks about being tased by police
-
Now Playing: Toddler fighting for her life after being hit by alleged street racer: Police
-
Now Playing: Massive rainstorm threatens to soak the South this holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in and face criminal charges: Sources
-
Now Playing: NBA rookie who was tased by Milwaukee police hopes to be a 'voice'
-
Now Playing: Hurricane season forecast to be at or above average
-
Now Playing: Breaking down the student debt crisis in the US
-
Now Playing: 77-year-old school bus driver charged in deadly crash with a dump truck
-
Now Playing: Memorial Day shopping: Sizzling summer sales
-
Now Playing: Trump awards Medal of Honor to former Navy SEAL for 'daring assault' in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season forecast
-
Now Playing: Former homeless teen gets full scholarship to Harvard
-
Now Playing: North Korea summit cancelled as DOJ investigation continues
-
Now Playing: NFL reveals new national anthem policy, Trump weighs in
-
Now Playing: Michael Jackson says he was 'disappointed' after doing moonwalk